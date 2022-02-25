105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The latest TikTok trend has users discussing who raised them. The challenge dates back to late 2020, but more recently it gained popularity once the children of some of our favorite entertainers caught wind. Take a look at a gallery of TikTok videos from some of our favorite celebrity children below.

While some of y’all were raised by Karen and Chad, these celebrity children were raised by some of the most beloved 1990’s heartthrobs. Artists like Ginuwine, Nas and Brandy carried Hip Hop and R&B music for years, and also produced wonderfully gorgeous children. These entertainers birthed the next generation of beautiful people, some of which are also artists following in their parents footsteps. Their, now, adult children are taking the challenge to new heights with faces to prove flawlessness runs through their blood.

Tichina Arnold’s daughter Alijah, Method Man’s daughter Cheyenne, Nas’s daughter Destiny, and Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai are amongst the celebrity children who joined in on the fun challenge taking over TikTok. Some people are adding their “celebrity” parent lookalikes, who have us questioning if certain celebrities are hiding their children from the world.

Not to worry, we only included the real celebrity children in our list. It was cool to take a walk down memory lane with some of these videos, featuring throwback photos of some of our favorite celebrities. Enjoy this gallery of TikToks we’ve stumbled upon, which features some of the best faces in Hollywood. Join in the challenge and let us know who raised you in the comments.

Y’all Were Raised By Karen & Chad: These Celebrity Kids Were Raised By Goats [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com