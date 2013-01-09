CLOSE
Home

WARDROBE WARS: Meagan Good vs Kerry Washington

Posted January 9, 2013

Leave a comment

With two leading African-American actresses ruling primetime TV, it’s almost impossible to avoid the conversation of comparison. Whether you’re swooning over Olivia’s chic authoritative style every Thursday, or newly captivated by Joanna’s sultry stares, there’s one truism we can’t hide from–both Kerry Washington and Meagan Good are stunning!


We gathered a few looks from both ladies and we wanna know–who won this wardrobe war?!


Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!


RELATED STORIES:

HELLO HANDSOME: Jamie Foxx Hits Rome In Ozwald Boateng

FAB OR FUG: Kerry Washington’s African Style-Inspired Satin Dress

WARDROBE WARS: Meagan Good vs Kerry Washington was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close