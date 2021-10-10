Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wiilder, Gypsy King Does It Again! TWITTER Goes Off

Yes ladies and gentlemen, just moments ago, Fury knocked out Wiilder.
In the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wiilder, Wiilder takes a mean L.
The referee called the fight after Tyson Fury throw a knock out hit that took Deontay Wiilder crashing down in the 11th round.
Right before knockout in the 11th round, Tyson in the 10th round connected on a crushing right hook that flung Deontay Wiilder to his knees. Wiilder threw a punch, missed and then Fury connected with a counter right, sending Wiilder to the ground on his knees. Still prevailing, Wiilder recovered though and finished the 10th round landing a few punches near the ropes.
Although Wiilder kept at it, he noticeably became more exhausted with his punches after each round. The 10th round was just the beginning of what was to come in the 11th.
It was the 11th round when both boxers threw the a right at the same time. Wiilder missed, Fury’s landed, and started the chain reaction of the ending. Wiilder staggered around the ring as Fury mangled him. Fury threw one final overhand right and the rest west history. DOWN GOES Wiilder.
It was such a definitive win that the referee didn’t even bother to count it down.
Ironically, just two days before the fight, Tyson Fury promised to knockout Deontay Wiilder in heated press conference. Fury said:
“You’re a weak man and you’re getting knocked out. Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished”
1.
Had to get my boy Ali to hold up the Wilder #FuryVsWilder3 #FuryWilder3 #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/4nNeolbP3y
— Erdem Guler (@EggLord6921) October 10, 2021
2.
Wilder from round 6 – 11 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/5ACPL8R7mG
— King (@kin_ob1) October 10, 2021
3.
#wilderfury3 #fury goes down twice #frewil pic.twitter.com/m6BM1LVfdx
— frewil (@da_son_frewil) October 10, 2021
4.
Wilder before the Wilder after the
match match pic.twitter.com/UW6SCCxkql
— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) October 10, 2021
5.
Wilder definitely going to say “ The mask was too heavy “ or “The Necklace cut off circulation and made me dizzy” as his excuse pic.twitter.com/RbX3L4vmQ9
— Tommy (@NeilWarnockk) October 10, 2021
6.
WHAT A FIGHT #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/j6XSaeQXRe
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 10, 2021
7.
"I know you had your hearts in your mouth but don't ever doubt me when the chips are down!"
"I'll pray for Deontay Wilder."@Tyson_Fury has a message for his friends and family who might have got a bit stressed watching that epic fight! pic.twitter.com/DMoS9ps1RS
— Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021
8.
Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021
9.
You have to respect what Deontay Wilder gave here tonight. Can anyone honestly say he could've given more? He gave *EVERYTHING* he had. No stone was left unturned. Fury had to earn this in a way he never did in the previous 2 meetings.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 10, 2021
10.
Sometimes when you lose you win. Respect to Deontay Wilder. Lionheart.
— LOVE (@Diddy) October 10, 2021
11.
Damn, man. Excellent TKO win for Tyson Fury. And Deontay Freaking Wilder … tip of the cap for f—'s sake. Heart.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 10, 2021
12.
WHAT A FIGGGHHHHHHHT!
THIS IS MENTAL!#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/AsmUCTQBcF
— Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021
13.
Deontay Wilder seeing Tyson Fury get up from two knock downs in the same round #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/mUqFAqMb4k
— Certified Capper (@IonCheat) October 10, 2021
14.
Black Twitter accepting Tyson Fury after seeing him KO Deontay Wilder
— 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) October 10, 2021
15.
How Black Twitter is praying for Deontay Wilder to knock out Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/UWJE5pIBOu
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 10, 2021
16.
One of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Incredible scenes. #FuryWilder3
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 10, 2021
17.
Deontay Wilder out here hittin that Adonis Creed: pic.twitter.com/GJmpFCvbed
— Guapo (@toxicfinesser) October 10, 2021
