Another week with “Abbott Elementary” blessing its fans with pure comedy. Each week, ABC’s beloved workplace mockumentary takes it up a notch. The one thing that is consistent (aside from the merriment) is Tyler James Williams’ stellar facial expressions. We comprised a gallery of his best reactions reactions inside.

On Season 2 Episode 5 titled “The Principal’s Office,” Williams’ rigid character Gregory is front and center. He has not been shy about his principal ambitions throughout the first season, so this episode definitely struck a nerve. After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he realizes the kids actually enjoy spending supposed disciplinary time with Ava. The show also finally leaves Abbott when Melissa invites Janine over to her house to teach her how to cook.

The show is continuously making us smile, and one of the best parts is watching Williams find new facial expressions to channel each episode. Williams also portrayed Chris in the 2000’s comedy “Everybody Hates Chris” when he was only 12 years old. Fans recognized his reactive genius back then. He’s only up’d the ante in the last 17 years.

Super happy to see the Abbott Elementary crew back together this season. Since their Emmy win, they seemed to have recruited even more fans in their second season. The funny series is trending on Twitter this morning after their latest episode dropped on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Fans are rooting for Janine and Gregory’s union, praising the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, for her ability to bring her day one’s with her, and of course, Gregory’s uncanny reactions to each ridiculous moment in the show.

This week we’re spotlighting Gregory’s best reactions.

Check them out below:

Tyler James Williams’ Reactions On ‘Abbott Elementary’ Are Top Tier was originally published on globalgrind.com