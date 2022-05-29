Twitter Had Jokes After Gervonta Davis Knocked Out Trash Talking Rolando Romero In Brooklyn

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Coming into last night’s fight, there was much trash-talking going on between undefeated Gervonta Davis and Ronaldo Romero, with the latter doing most of the jabbering.

When it came time for the fighter’s fist to do all the speaking, Davis’ fist spoke the loudest once the dust settled. In the first five rounds, Romero put up a fight forcing Davis to hold him after connecting with some power shots.

But Gervonta Davis quickly changed everything when he connected with a devastating counter shot that sent Romero spectacularly crashing into the ropes that Davis fans are used to seeing. “Rolly” did manage to get back on his feet after the powerful punch, but his legs were still wobblily, leading the ref to end the fight.

The decision came with 21 seconds remaining in round 6 in front of the 18,970 fans at the Barclays Center. Davis retained his WBA “regular” lightweight title with his convincing victory.

“He was strong for sure, but it was a couple shots that I was getting warmed up, and he caught me, and I was like, ‘I can’t sit with him just yet,’” Davis said after the fight.

“I know when to take it to my opponents and when to chill out. There was someone in the crowd … and they were telling me to press forward, and I was like, ‘Not yet, I got to loosen him up a little more,” he continued.

When speaking about the punch that won him the fight, Gervonta Davis admitted that it wasn’t even a “hard” one.

“The crazy thing is I didn’t even throw it that hard,” Davis added. “I just threw it. He just ran right into it. Something like when [Manny] Pacquiao got caught by [Juan Manuel Marquez].”

Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) didn’t stay in the ring following his embarrassing defeat, did admit to getting caught slipping, and “jumped into his shot.”

“He caught me with a left hook,” Romero said. “I’m a warrior, I wanted to continue to fight. … I won every moment of that fight. I exposed him, and we need to run that s— back. … I had him running … the entire fight. He got a nice shot in. He was scared of me. He won’t fight me again.”

Don’t count on the rematch happening any time soon.

With any convincing knockout, Twitter had a field day with Romero getting his lights turned off in the ring.

Gotta love the sport of boxing specifically for these moments. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Twitter Had Jokes After Gervonta Davis Knocked Out Trash Talking Rolando Romero In Brooklyn was originally published on cassiuslife.com