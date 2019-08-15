The Wu Tang Clan Story is Coming To Television!

Get ready to “Enter The Wu Chang Chambers!

HULU has put together a new 10 part series about the story of the Wu-Tang Clan. It is produced by Method Man, RZA and Brian Grazer. Nas’ protege and rapper, Dave East, will take on the assignment of playing Method Man.

The trailer says that the series is “inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who unites the men torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Check out the trailer: