The REAL Big Steppers: Check Out The Tapping Twins Featured On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers [Videos]

These tapping twins are the REAL big steppers on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Young tap dancing twins, Freddie and Teddie, are the tap dancers heard throughout the album . Learn more about these gifted brothers and watch more of their videos inside.

Music publication and resource, Genius, posted a photo of twin tap dancers Freddie and Teddie alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar. The caption reads, “k-dot with the REAL big steppers – @freddieandteddie are the tap dancers you hear thought out ‘mr. morale & the big steppers’.”

Professionally known as Freddie and Teddie, identical twins Freddie and Theodore Tisdale (are 13 year old tap dancers. The talented twins were born in Toledo, Ohio and now residing in Los Angeles, California. They are a classically trained pair enthusiastically dedicating 15+ hours a week to dance. The twins’ mother discovered their gift of dance at the age of 4 when she signed them up for their first dance class. Their second year of dance, they began to train in classical ballet, jazz, technique, hip hop and continued to excel in tap.

Over the first 3 years, they have performed in numerous local, community and private events.

In August 2015, Freddie and Teddie opened and performed in the All Star Tap Concert for the LA Tap Festival. This was quite an accomplishment for the 6 year old duo.

It wasn’t until the NBC show, Little Big Shots, from executive producers Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey, did the dynamic duo decide they wanted to be in the spotlight full-time. They have since been featured on commercials, billboards, magazines, as well as Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live to promote their episode of Little Big Shots. They have also appeared on ​The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2018, the “Tapping Duo” were selected to be contestants on Nickelodeon’s new game show “Drop That Seat”. Freddie and Teddie used their “twin-telepathy” to win a little cash and claim the title for their episode. A few weeks later they learned to “Meditate” for the 2018 BET Awards where they performed with the Rapper J Cole.

Two years later and in the midst of the pandemic, they were invited into the recording studio by Kendrick Lamar. Throughout his latest album you will hear their joyful and expressive taps on several tracks.

When they are not traveling for appearances, training, or filming, they enjoy being your average 13 year old boys who love to play video games, baseball, swim, ride their bikes and play with their friends.

