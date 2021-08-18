HomeArts & Entertainment

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB's Digital Cover

Posted 13 hours ago

Kandi Burruss

Source: Sterling Pics / HelloBeautiful


For our “The Fall Preview” digital cover, we spotlight Kandi Burruss — singer, songwriter and reality TV star. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer and building her own brands in our “Welcome to Kandi Land” cover story. Kandi covers HB wearing Dolce & Gabbana in this vintage housewife-themed editorial.

In this issue, we also feature comprehensive guides to prepare our readers for the fashion month of the year. From NYFW to the Met gala and back to school, September is our favorite time of year.

1. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana

 

2. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana

3. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Dress: Dolce & Gabbana

Earrings: Betsey Johnson

4. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana

Kandi Burruss in Dolce & Gabbana Source:HelloBeautiful

Dress: Dolce & Gabbana

Earrings: Betsey Johnson

5. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)

Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom) Source:HelloBeautiful

Swimsuit: Born Billionaire (custom)

Shoes: Louboutin

6. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)

Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom) Source:HelloBeautiful

Swimsuit: Born Billionaire

Shoes: Louboutin

7. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:OWN

Headband: INC

Earrings: Anna Ava

8. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:iOne Digital

Headband: INC

Earrings: Anna Ava

