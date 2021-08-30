The Best of The Best Show Up And Show Out For The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show In Italy

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you were wondering where all your favorite celebrities were this weekend, then I’m here to tell you they were twerking it up in Venice, Italy. This past weekend everyone from Saweetie to the Combs sisters gathered for a weekend of high fashion and entertainment for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda runway show.

Get ready to fall in love with this romantic, regal, ultra-feminine collection of intricately constructed gowns. The detailed embroideries, luxurious fabrics, and extraordinary patterns pay homage to Italy’s beautiful history. The Alta Moda collection took royalty to another level by sending gowns fit for a Queen down the runway.

Per the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram page, they gave brief insight of inspiration behind the collection.

“Like a dream that captivates the soul, Venice is enveloped in timeless magic and eternal wonder. Given the honorary title “La Serenissima” or “Most Serene” as an indicator of sovereignty and for its peaceful prosperity back when it was the centre of intense maritime trade, the city now opens its doors for #DolceGabbana and hosts the #DGAltaGioielleria, #DGAltaModa and #DGAltaSartoria collections in an evocative tribute to the love for Italy, its unique and unrivalled craftsmanship, and #DGFattoAMano.”

In another post, D&G gave deeper insight into the intricate construction of the collection’s garments.

“ The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda collection arouses unique emotions as exquisite silks, brocades, velvets, glass and crystals, embroideries and precious fabrics come together in a perfect melody of beauty and Italian craftsmanship. The unique Alta Moda look is composed of an intarsia illusion tulle ensemble entirely embroidered with Lurex brocades, crystals and cabochons.”

In case you missed the extravagant entrances, elaborate gowns, and celebrity runway models, we’ve got you covered. Check out your faves at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show.

The Best of The Best Show Up And Show Out For The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show In Italy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com