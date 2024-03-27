See Which Of Your Favorite Celebrity Stylists Were Named One Of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top 25 Fashion Stylists Of 2024

The Hollywood Reporter released its top 25 fashion stylists for 2024, and we are gagging. Spoiler Alert: Some of your favorites, such as Kollin Carter, Wayman Bannerman, and Micah McDonald, made it on the list.
The THR rankings include image-makers for the most unforgettable celebrity looks and fashion moments over the last year. With celebrity clients like Cardi B, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Fantasia, Beyonce, and Zendaya, and press tours from “The Barbie Movie,” “Dune: Part Two,” and “The Color Purple,” stylists have shined. And we have loved every moment of their glow.
See behind-the-scenes captures from the magazine’s stylist cover shoot below.
The Hollywood Reporter Gives Stylists Their Fashion Flowers
By recognizing the men and women behind some of the hottest red carpet moments of the season, THR is showing the world what the fashion girlies already know. Behind great celebrity style is an even greater stylist. These architects deserve their flowers.
Not only do stylists like Daniel Hawkins and Law Roach bring out the best in our Hollywood favorites, but they are their authentic selves. Their hard work shows they are style slayers, visionaries, and trendsetters in their own right.
Stylists are also a gateway to untapped opportunities. On one hand, stylists can push stars into headlines with an outfit that makes people talk—good or bad—for weeks. On the other hand, stylists can pull items that celebs may not have been able to on their own, opening their world to luxury custom fashion and limitless style.
Cardi B and Kollin Carter Go Togther Real Bad
One fashion duo that continues to show how far fashion can go is THR cover stars Cardi B and Kollin Carter. With custom ‘fits that have left fans and critics speechless, the pair has merged hip-hop, trend, and couture.
Cardi B writes on Instagram, “We might make it look easy but we worked so hard for all of this…”
See which other celebrity fashion stylists made it below.
See Which Of Your Favorite Celebrity Stylists Were Named One Of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top 25 Fashion Stylists Of 2024 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Shiona Turini
World stop—for fashion, that is. Shiona Turini is one of the stylist powerhouses behind Beyonce and her parade of looks during the Renaissance tour. Shiona knows how to dress curves and highlights the beauty of Black women, and we love it. Shiona has dressed Beyonce, Letitia Wright, Yvonne Orji, and Uzo Aduba.
2. Law Roach
He said he “was retiring,” but we are glad he didn’t. Law Roach’s star continues to rise, and so does his eye for fabulous looks, standout fashion, and a runway moment. The first Black stylist to ever receive THR’s Stylist of the Year distinction, Law has dressed Zendaya, Celine Dion, and more. He has also expanded into TV appearances, event hosting, and runway creative direction. (Side note: Law Roach and Zendaya’s Paris Fashion Week and “Dune: Part Two” looks alone make Law a must-have on this list. We swoon!)
3. Timothy Luke Garcia
Timothy Luke Garcia is a protege of Law Roach. Timothy told the publication, “Working for Law Roach is a master class in styling,” and explained moving from Brooklyn to L.A. to work with the stylist. On his own, Timothy has worked with stylists Chloe Bailey and Ice Spice.
4. Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald
Wayman and Micah have stood out this season by redefining red-carpet fashion for everyone. Helping Colman Domingo change how many look at formal menswear and how many see plus-size bodies with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the pair took fashion to a more inclusive and still lusciously stylish future.
5. Daniel Hawkins
Daniel Hawkins and Fantasia are a match made in heaven. When Fantasia steps out, heads turn, people pay attention, and fashionistas take notes. Daniel has helped bring out Fantasia’s feminine and funky style and helped the actress-singer take risks throughout the past year. Fantasia told THR about Daniel, “I’m a total fashion girlie, and I wanted someone with passion, understanding, ambition, and time; Daniel was the missing piece of the glam puzzle.”