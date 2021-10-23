Today is October 23 and as many of you have already heard, it’s the first day of Scorpio season. Considering the pride among the people born under this astrological sign, Hip-Hop Wired thought it fitting to list out these XXX Hip-Hop Scorpios.
Many of these names will be familiar as a certain Canadian superstar named his album after his astrological sign. A hitmaker from St. Louis also is part of this hallowed group, and New York’s number one “Bad Boy” is also a part of the Scorpio massive. A couple of struggle rappers are also Scorpios, but we won’t be listing them for all the reasons you can imagine.
Check out our list below.
—
Photo: Getty
Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Prodigy of Mobb Deep
Rest in peace to Bandana P, Banana Clip P.
B-Day: November 2, 1974
2. Big Pun
Thinkin’ that you Satan when I’m the rhymin’ abomination!
B-Day: November 10, 1971
3. Scarface
Brother Mob!
B-Day: November 9, 1970
4. Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA LOVE
The original Bad Boy.
B-Day: November 4, 1969
5. Drake
October’s Very Own.
B-day: October 24, 1986
6. Nelly
The hit-making St. Lunatic himself.
B-day: November 2, 1974
7. Eve
From Philly to across the Pond.
B-Day: November 10, 1978
8. Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Rest In PEACE to the God, Ason Unique!
Born-Day: November 15, 1968
9. E-40
The master of slang is still, ahem, slangin’ but it’s all legal.
B-Day:
10. Rev Run
The Run-D.M.C. legend is still out here living his best life.
B-Day: November 14, 1964
11. Fabolous
One of Brooklyn’s finest.
B-Day: November 18, 1977
12. Warren G
Regulate!
B-Day: November 10, 1970
13. Future
Salute to the Freebandz honcho!
B-day: November 20, 1983
14. ScHoolboy Q
The Real Puff Daddy!
B-day: October 26, 1986
15. Tech N9ne
One of the best live performers in the game.
B-Day: November 8, 1971