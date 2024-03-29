Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Actor Louis Gossett, Jr, the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor has passed away. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Gossett received notoriety for the role of “George Murchison” in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” After continued success on the stage, he appeared in the film version of the award-winning play.

In 1977, Gossett would win the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series” for his role as “Fiddler” in the Critically acclaimed Miniseries “Roots.” In 1983, Gossett became the third African-American Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category for his role as Sergeant Emil Foley in the film “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

Gosset recently appeared in the latest adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Gosset was 87 years old.

1. Saxophonist Casey Benjamin Saxophonist Casey Benjamin was an original member of the Robert Glasper Experiment. He was 45 years old

2. Sarah-Ann Shaw, advocate-journalist who broke barriers at WBZ, dies at 90 Source:Getty Sarah-Ann Shaw, a pioneering journalist who made history as the first Black woman TV report in Boston, died on March 21. She was 90. CBS News, the parent company of its affiliate WBZ-TV network in Boston for which Shaw worked for more than three decades, confirmed her death in a news article.

4. Dorie Ladner Source:Getty Dorie Ann Ladner, a civil rights activist described by the New York Times as being “unsung” despite her significant accomplishments as an organizer, died on March 11. Ladner was 81 years old. Ladner’s cause of death was confirmed by her younger sister, Joyce, who is also a civil rights icon, as being due to complications from Covid-19. Dorie Ann Ladner is pictured to the right of her sister, Joyce.

5. Gylan Kain Gylan Kain, a founding member of the famed spoken word group The Last Poets, died in February. The death was only made public in March after Kain’s family did not initially release details. The New York Times reported that Kain died in the city of Lelystad in the Netherlands while at a nursing home. According to Kain’s son, Rufus Kain, his father passed away from heart disease.

6. Jessica Pettway Source:Instagram Long-time beauty and hair influencer Jessica Pettway. According to Jessica’s family, the social media starlet has died. The devastating news comes after a surprising cervical cancer diagnosis and public battle with the disease. According to the YouTuber, after being misdiagnosed with fibroids, a doctor told her she had stage 3 cervical cancer. Jessica leaves behind a husband and two beautiful daughters. “Being told I have cancer didn’t devastate me,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “It was the reaction of those close to me. I knew that God is my healer and that no weapon formed against me, not even cancer, would prosper. I knew that I am more than a conqueror and that I will get through this.” influencer jessica pettway,jessica pettway

7. Sandra Crouch Source:Getty Sandra Crouch, Grammy-winning gospel artist, preacher, and the twin sister of late gospel great Andraé Crouch, has passed away at the age of 81. As reported by the Journal of Gospel Music, Crouch transitioned on March 17, 2024. Her death was confirmed on the Facebook page of New Christ Memorial Church in California, where she served as Senior Pastor.

8. Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Source:Getty Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker, a member of R&B/funk group The Gap Band, has passed away at the age of 60. The musician and dancer died in an Ohio hospital on March 4 of complications from a recent neck surgery, according to his brother, Dr. Eric Walker. A memorial service will take place later this week in his hometown of Chicago.

9. Bo$$ Boss, stylized Bo$$, was the very first female rap act signed to Def Jam, with her debut album, Born Gangstaz, released in 1993. The lead single—the Def Jef produced “Deeper”—was a no. 1 hit on the rap charts. Her gruff style and hardcore delivery, along with beats provided by Erick Sermon, T-Ray, MC Serch, and the late Jam Master Jay, amongst others, quickly made her a fan favorite, but a proper follow-up album never materialized. Although tabbed as a West Coast rapper, she was born in Detroit. Moving to Los Angeles after high school, she was discovered by DJ Quik, who put her on a track with AMG. Word is it got the attention of Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, who inked her to the label’s fledgling Def Jam West imprint—but those in the know say Tracy Waples (an executive producer on the album) is who pushed for her signing.

10. Naomi Ruth Barber King The sister-in-law of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was considered the matriarch of the family and was also a civil rights activist.

11. Janice Burgess The creator of ‘The Backyardigans’ Children’s Show

12. Wrestler Michael Jones Best known to Wrestling Fans as Virgil, the handler of the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Vincent, & Soul Train Jones

13. Eric Mays Source:Getty The beloved and outspoken councilman was best known unwavering passion for politics and viral quotes and court moments (i.e. “Point of Order!”). His contributions, impact, and energy will be missed by many.

14. Robert Reid Robert Reid, the former NBA star who played 10 seasons with the Houston Rockets and helped take the franchise to its first two NBA Finals, passed away on Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. The news was confirmed online on Tuesday by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. “It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” Fertitta wrote in a Twitter post. “I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the ’80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

15. Herbert Wigwe Source:Getty Herbert Wigwe, a major bank executive in Africa, died on Feb. 9 in a helicopter accident in California. He was just 58 years old. The CEO of Access Bank, a top-ranked Nigerian-based financial institution, died in the crash along with his wife, son, the former group chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and both pilots, CNN reported. Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State in Nigeria, eulogized Wigwe in a social media post. “The tragic incident is painful and heart-wrenching, and we pray for God’s abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time,” Obaseki wrote. “Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services.”

16. Hydeia Broadbent HIV/Aids Activist

17. Snoop Dogg’s Brother, Bing Worthington

18. Henry Fambrough Source:Getty From the Associated Press: Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, whose hits included “It’s a Shame,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man,” died Wednesday, a spokesperson for the group said. He was 85. Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, spokesperson Tanisha Jackson said in a statement. Fambrough died on Feb. 7

19. Richard Caster Source:Getty Richard Caster, a former HBCU football star who went on to play more than a dozen years as a professional football player in the NFL, died on Feb. 2 at 75.

20. Earl Cureton Source:Getty Earl Cureton, a basketball star who won two NBA championships, died on Feb. 4.

21. Michael Watford Michael Watford, a church-trained club singer whose baritone boomed over the world’s dance floors for much of the early 1990s, and in the process helped birth a subgenre of club music known as gospel house, died on Jan. 26 in Newark. He was 64. His cousin Lorie Watford said the cause of his death, in a hospital, was dementia. Mr. Watford’s signature hit was “So Into You,” a jubilant ditty that paired his romantic, yearning vocal, inspired by Luther Vandross, with insistent strings, a lush piano line, and frequent handclaps and drum rolls. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard dance chart in April 1994, only to be replaced a week later by Barbara Tucker’s “Beautiful People” — on which Mr. Watford provided backing vocals.

22. Clyde Taylor Clyde Taylor, a “leading figure in the field of Black studies in the 1970s” who “identified work by Black filmmakers as worthy of serious intellectual attention,” died on Jan. 24 at 92, the New York Times reported.

23. Hage Geingob Source:Getty Hage Geingob, the president of the African nation Namibia, died on Feb 5. He was 82.

24. Aston “Family Man” Barrett Source:Getty Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the former bassist for legendary reggae group Bob Marley & The Wailers, died on Feb. 3. He was 77.

25. Carl Weathers Source:Getty The Family said in a statement that Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

26. Radio Host Joe Madison Source:Getty Madison was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. It went into remission following treatment. But he announced in December that the cancer had returned last year.

27. Hinton Battle Source:Getty Broadway star Hinton Battle died Tuesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Reporter. The Tony-winning performer died at 67 after battling an undisclosed illness, which the family intends to keep private.

28. Dexter King Source:Getty Dexter Scott King. The youngest son of the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and equally missed Coretta Scott King, Dexter reportedly succumbed to an extensive battle with prostate cancer today (January 22). He was 62 years old.

29. Marlena Shaw

30. Reggie Wells via PEOPLE: “On Jan. 9, the local publication revealed that Wells — who worked with Oprah Winfrey for 30 years, among other A-list stars such as Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Michelle Obama, Diahann Carroll and Halle Berry — died in Baltimore, his hometown, “after [battling] a long illness.” He was 76. Before becoming the makeup artist he was known to be, Wells graduated from Baltimore City College and Maryland Institute College of Art and became a city art teacher, according to the Banner.”

31. Jerry Wade aka “The Ultimate Loverman” Source:n/a Indianapolis disc jockey Jerry Wade, host of WTLC’s The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade for over 40 years, died at the age 61. his death was confirmed by family on Monday, January 8, 2024. via WTLC: “While on the air, Jerry was ‘Mr. Loverman,’ a charismatic, deep voiced, radio disc-jockey, gracing the airwaves Sunday through Thursday with ‘sexiest show in the city.’ But off-air, Jerry made everyone else feel like they were the super star. ‘The Loverman’ was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just ‘Jerry.’ An ego-less man who loved Indianapolis and wanted to see people smile. What most listeners didn’t know, was Jerry’s giving heart. Jerry was also the Executive Director of ‘Quality of Life,’ an Adult Day Center on the east side of Indianapolis. If that wasn’t enough Jerry was also a entrepreneur, as the owner of several salons known as ‘Hot Cuts’ and of course ‘Jerry Wade Live’ his mobile DJ service. And a real life ‘Hitch’ as through his date coach services he connected and reconnected countless relationship.”

32. Josephine Wright The The 94-year-old Hilton Head Island woman gained viral appeal in her legal battle to keep hold of her family’s ancestral land. She passed away on January 7 “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” as per CNN. More via CNN: “Wright remained committed to protecting her property, filing multiple counterclaims, accusing the developer of harassing her and trashing her property. ‘I want to be left alone,’ Wright told CNN in July. ‘I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.’ Media mogul Tyler Perry, who had been a fierce champion of Wright in her fight against developers, said he was ‘heartbroken’ to learn of her death in a tribute on Instagram. ‘Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,’ Perry said.”