Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Embraces Her Sexy Curves Wearing Chocolate Latex To The 2024 SAG Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

ThiCC-iara is on the red carpet!

It is the first time Ciara has stepped on the red carpet since giving birth to her new daughter, Amora Princess – and the sexy songstress did not disappoint. Dazzling on the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Ci Ci embraced her sexy post-baby curves in a yummy chocolate brown latex gown we love.

As she walked down the carpet, Ciara proved that she will forever be ‘that girl’ and an inspiration for mommy moguls everywhere. Keep scrolling for the deets on the melanated moment.

Ciara appeared on the carpet hand in hand with her husband, Russell Wilson. He stood beaming beside her as she posed for the press and greeted other celebrities.

Rubber Collective. She topped off her look with brown pumps, gawdy stacked bracelets, and oversized diamond earrings. Ciara, who was nominated for her role in “The Color Purple,” arrived in a dramatic monochromatic latex brown dress and ensemble. The dress featured long sleeves, ruching, a high split, and a chest cut-out detail. The “How We Roll” singer’s gown is a custom look from the. She topped off her look with brown pumps, gawdy stacked bracelets, and oversized diamond earrings.

Ciara’s hair and makeup were also a moment. Her crown was big, bold, and beautiful, with wind-worthy curls and a kinky texture. Her makeup highlighted brown, gold, and nude colors, complimenting her overall ‘fit.

Black Hollywood Slays At The ‘SAG Awards’

Ciara was among the many Black Hollywood stars slaying at the SAG Awards. With the awards season well underway, we are watching our favorites and taking notes of their fashion flair.

We are gagging over the ‘Best Dressed’ looks from Ciara to Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Halle Bailey. Many stars chose warm, dark colors and neutrals for this year’s red carpet moments. In addition to this color trend, we also noted floral notes, ruching, and dramatic tulle.

Da’Vine, who won a SAG Award for the top “Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture,” turned heads in a satin cream ruched dress. Ayo Edibiri, winner of top “Comedic Actress” for “The Bear,” went in a different style direction wearing a black and white voluminous layered gown from Prada.

See our full gallery of looks below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Embraces Her Sexy Curves Wearing Chocolate Latex To The 2024 SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com