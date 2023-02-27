105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With award season fully underway, our eyes are peeled to the red carpet. And this year’s fashion darlings have not disappointed. From Zendaya to Quinta Brunson and Niecy Nash, we’re swooning over Black Hollywood’s leading ladies and their elegant style.

This year, our favorite nominees brought the color to the SAG Awards in lovey chartreuse, soft pink, and nude gowns that highlighted trends to come. Quinta Brunson and her Abbott Elementary co-stars all slayed the carpet in glamorous (and debonair) looks. Angela Bassett did the thing in Giambattista Valli and Ariana Debose proved, laughing at yourself is great medicine when she presented an actor in Prabal Gurang.

The SAG awards are great indicators of who will reign supreme at the Academy Awards. Keep scrolling to get into the best looks at the SAG Awards last night.

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Stunts At The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com