CLOSE
HomeRadio One

Quarantine Celebrity Cinco De Mayo 2020 Photos

Posted May 6, 2020

Watermelon Margarita Recipe

Source: tammileetips.com / http://www.tammileetips.com


Taco Tuesday & Cinco De Mayo on the same day this year?! This couldn’t get any better right? Well, we are all still in the middle of an epidemic and cannot go outside. That did not stop your favorite celebrity to make there favorite type of taco (preferably hardshell) & a nice margarita!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Before you even ask, of course, Lebron James gave us his Taco Tuesday shout it was only right.

LeBron James

Source: Nike / NIkeHere are some of our favorite celebrity Cinco De Mayo moments of 2020 (Quarantine edition)

 

Related: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Related: LeBron James &amp; Allen Iverson On The Passing of Kobe Bryant

Quarantine Celebrity Cinco De Mayo 2020 Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

What Day Is It????? #TacoTuesday @kingjames

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

11.

Latest
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.20
African Americans Hit By COVID: Fred The Godson…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.20
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close