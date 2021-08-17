105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

, a member of the Pivot Gang collective along with Saba and others, was reportedly shot and killed in the west Chicago suburbs on Monday (August 16). As news of Squeak’s passing went wide, many online began to pay their respects.

Squeak, who also went by the stage name SqueakPIVOT, was a member of Pivot Gang’s production squad alongside Daedae and Daoud, getting his start in 2014 according to a report from Pitchfork. Further details were shared by local outlet The Tribe, which also revealed that Squeak, birth-given name Javunte Wheeler, was shot and killed in Austin along with his uncle, Darius S. Hood. The shooting took place near Hood’s home according to The Tribe and friends of the producer confirmed the news with the outlet.

A Chicago Police Department report adds that both men were shot in the body region by an unidentified shooter and were rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where they later died. Squeak is survived by a daughter and his brother, Frsh Waters, also a Pivot Gang member.

Another member of the Pivot Gang, 24-year-old John Walt, also lost his life in 2017 after an altercation on Chicago’s CTA train system led to a stabbing that turned fatal. Police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Alexander and slapped the man with two charges of murder.

Back in June, Squeak released a new project En Route along with MFnMelo. Many of Squeak’s colleagues and contemporaries from the Chicago Hip-Hop community and abroad gave their respects via Twitter and across social media. We’ve found what we could and shared them out below.

SqueakPIVOT was 26. May he rest powerfully in peace.

—

Photo: Getty

Pivot Gang Producer Squeak AKA SqueakPIVOT Has Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com