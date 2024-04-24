Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features The World’s Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This week’s ‘ What to Watch’ film list dives into the world’s most anticipated films of 2024. A new study has uncovered the movies fans are most excited for this year. Check out the trailers for this week’s watch list inside.

Inside Out 2 tops the list as the most anticipated film of 2024 with almost 2 million monthly global searches. No Deposit Daily examined the average monthly search volume on a global scale to see which upcoming 2024 films were searched the most within a 12-month period. For each movie, the search terms analyzed included ‘[film] release date’, ‘[film] trailer’, and ‘[film] showtimes’.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came in second with an average of 1,295,599 monthly searches. The comedy horror is a sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice and will be released on September 6. Directed by Tim Burton, the film features Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, who reprise their previous roles alongside new cast members such as Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

Sequels seem to have movie lovers most excited this year. Gladiator 2 comes in at number three on the list with 926,042 global average monthly searches. Ridley Scott returns as director, and the cast includes Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn. The sequel is set to release November 22.

In fourth is Despicable Me 4, with a monthly average of 655,246 global searches. Starring Steve Carell as Gru, audiences will welcome a new family member, Gru Jr. The fourth instalment of the franchise comes 14 years after the first film and will be released on July 5.

Kraven the Hunter, The Garfield Movie, Borderlands and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 all land in the Top 10 most anticipated films of 2024 list.

“It’s great to see so many brilliant movies due to come out this year, and it’s interesting to see which ones the world is looking forward to seeing the most,” NoDepositDaily’s Mervyn Davids commented on the findings. “Due to the 2023 Writer’s strike, several films had to be delayed in production, pushing back their release dates. Luckily for film enthusiasts, this means there is a plethora of titles to tick off their lists in 2024.”

Be sure to check out the trailers for our special ‘What to Watch’ film list below:

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features The World’s Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024 was originally published on globalgrind.com