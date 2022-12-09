Our Holiday ‘What To Watch’ List With New Christmas Movies For You & The Family

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! It’s also the perfect time to watch holiday films with your family and friends. There are the usual holiday classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Home Alone, but we wanted to gift you with a special ‘What To Watch’ list with new and exciting Christmas movies.

There are countless movies that have become holiday staples over the years. When you think of Christmas time, you may watch a rebellious Macaulay Culkin, who portrayed a bratty 8-year-old who acted out before his family’s big winter trip to Paris. The 1990’s Home Alone franchise is always a reminder that cozy weather and hot cocoa are underway.

Some may choose the 2000’s family and fantasy film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey. In the live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville.

Both classics are joined by other notable holiday films like Elf, Preacher’s Wife and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These are all great films and while we encourage fans to dive into the classics, we also recommend exploring some new films this holiday season.

Every movie you binge throughout the holiday break does not have to be a Christmas film, so we have included some that just happen to come out over the break. There is something for everyone from the fantastical world of Avatar to romantic drama like Own’s The Holiday Fumble.

Check out a specially curated ‘What To Watch’ list for the holidays below:

