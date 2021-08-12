HomeArts & Entertainment

National Middle Child Day: List of celebrities who are the in-between child of the family

Posted 22 hours ago

The universal argument amongst EVERY sibling; Who is the favorite child?! August 12th is National Middle Child Day, so we’re giving the crown to the middle children (at least for today). Being the middle child is an important duty now! Making sure the younger one doesn’t complain too much and keeping the older sibling out of trouble is like a full-time job. Did you know that your favorite celebrity is a middle child?!

Check out the full list of celebs that are middle children below.

 

1. John Legend

2. Jaden Smith

3. Martin Luther King Jr

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Michael Jordan

6. Michael Jackson

7. Madonna

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

9. Eddie Murphy

10. LiAngelo Ball

11. Seth Curry

12. Peyton Manning

13. John F. Kennedy

