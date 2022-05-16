105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Quality Control’s Female Rap Star Drops “I Look Good”

Quality Control Music’s newest signee Lakeyah Danaee is putting on for both the Midwest and Atlanta as she breaks into the rap game with a fresh take on OG talent. There’s no denying the bars of the Milwaukee-bred starlet, who made waves with her XXL Freshman Freestyle last summer. Her rise into the spotlight kicked off in 2019 with a remix of a City Girls track for the viral “First Day Out” Challenge, which gained so much traction on socials that it caught the eyes of Quality Control and City Girls’ JT, who reposted her track.

Spring of 2020, Lakeyah remixed Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” and “We Paid” and caught further attention from her future label mates and QC Ceo Pierre “P” Thomas. Through Instagram DM’s, P reached out to Layekah, also known as Lakeyah Danaee, asked for music, and had no hesitation signing the teenage breakout star.

Fast forward to 2022, Lakeyah’s new music arrives on the heels of last year’s fan favorite Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, with DJ Drama. She attracted high-profile guests such as Tyga, Moneybagg Yo, Bankroll Freddie, and more. She’s now officially signed to Motown Records and just dropped her latest single “I Look Good” with accompanying visual. In her video, the bass banging record os paired with a visual of her in a workout lab, garnered in a hot pink athletic fit, serving confidence and charisma. Check out the “I Look Good” video below as well as recent hits from Lakeyah and let us know what you think!

Listen: QC’s Lakeyah Signs To Motown And Drops New Single “I Look Good” was originally published on globalgrind.com