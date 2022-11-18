Happy Birthday: Check Out A Round Up of Mike Epps’ Funniest Moments Inside

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian, actor and producer Mike Epps has made a name for himself in Hollywood. Today (Nov. 18), the entertainer celebrates his 52nd birthday . It made us think of the countless moments he has made us laugh. Check out a round up of Mike Epps’ funniest moments inside.

The beloved stand-up comedian and actor has given fans some extremely memorable characters onscreen. He’s most famously known for the role of Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. Epps later appeared in The Hangover and The Hangover Part III as “Black Doug.” More recently, he created his own Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he stars as Bennie Upshaw alongside Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.

Epps was born and raised in Indiana and he doesn’t hesitate to remind his fans exactly where he comes from. His third Netflix stand up special, “Indiana Mike” debuted on the platform earlier this year, offering the Internet even more ammunition to crown Epps as one of the funniest comics of our time.

Though the actor is known for his funnier roles, he has continued to show his vast acting range. Epps has portrayed more serious roles including the 2012 remake of Sparkle, the 2015 film Bessie, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

It is thrilling to see Epps expand his filmography, but fans are always going to cherish his funniest moments the most. Happy Birthday, Mike!

To celebrate Mike’s life and career, check out some of his funniest moments yet below:

