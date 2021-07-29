Charlotte’s Best Chicken Wing Spots #NationalChickenWingDay

Every day there is something to celebrate. July 29 is proclaimed National Chicken Wing Day. Celebrate this national holiday and stop by a local chicken wing spot and place an order. Charlotte has a few great chicken wing sports.
The Queen City has a handful of restaurants to offer chicken wings that will leave your mouth watering.
Check out some of the best chicken wings that Charlotte has to offer below!
1. Chex Grill & Wings
Six locations and more than 35 wing flavors, Chex has become a go-to wing spot for the Charlotte area since 2014.
Locations: Freedom Drive, The Plaza, Concord, Davis Lake, Gastonia, and University.
2. Bobbee O’s BBQ
“We are a small, friendly restaurant with BBQ that has people across the nation driving from all over to taste our BBQ!”
Location: 9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte, Nc 28269
3. Wing King Cafe
Location: 13209 Carowinds Blvd Suite B Charlotte, North Carolina
4. Seoul Food Meat Co.
Location: 1400 South Church St Ste A Charlotte, NC 28203
5. Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish
“Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish is one of Charlotte’s most popular restaurants, serving and satisfying thousands of patrons with delicious southern-style chicken and fish since its inception. We also serve hot dogs, hamburgers, turkey burgers, barbecue sandwiches, hot wings, and desserts.”
Location: 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive Charlotte, NC 28215
6. LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood
Location: 2400 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28208
7. Queen City Wings
Location: 607 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC, United States, North Carolina
8. Nana Morrison’s Soul Food
Location: 2908 Oaklake Blvd Suite #106 Charlotte, NC 28208