Charlotte fans react to Hornets selecting Brandon Miller No.2 overall

Alabama forward Brandon Miller is the Hornets’ No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In Miller, the Hornets added a 6-foot-9 playmaker, his athleticism allows him to make plays off the dribble and could be the perfect duo with LaMelo Ball. But is that what the fans wanted?

There seemed to be mixed reactions. As WFNZ broadcasted live from the Spectrum Center during the draft, our Kyle Bailey reported booing after the Hornets selection.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Hornets media and fans:

