105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The R&B singer first burst onto the scene in 2012 with her self-recorded mixtapes In Case We Die and followed up by offering Reverie months later.

The attention she received led to a deal with RCA Records, which boosted her third mixtape Black Water. Then her hit Mustard-produced hit “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q dropped in 2014 which quickly became popular because of radio play. The track –featured on her debut album Aquarius— received positive reviews and earned her nominations for the BET Awards and Soul Train Awards.

The Lexington, Kentucky native followed up with solid albums like Nightride and Joyride and independently released Songs For You and 333. Her talent even landed her a track with Brittney Spears that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Music aside, Tinahe is gorgeous and her fame landed her a shoot for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with the magazine, she spoke about how she remains confident when showing off her body in a bikini.

“It’s a growth process and comes with the continual practice of self-acceptance. As someone who has been in the game since I was a teenager, there have definitely been periods where I felt pressure to get plastic surgery,” she said. “How am I going to compete with these people? You look at yourself and your body differently. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just really accepted this is what I look like. This is how I’m built. I just try to own everything that makes me authentic.”

Tinashe isn’t afraid of being confident and showing off her body on Instagram too.

Check out some of Tinashe’s sexiest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Tinashe’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com