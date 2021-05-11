NFL Quarterback, 2015 league MVP, Three-Time Pro-Bowler Cam Newton celebrate his 32 birthday today (May 11).

Newton, The New England Patriots quarterback is a household name around the league. Also known as Superman brought his former team to the Super Bowl and put together an unforgettable 2015 NFL season. Don’t forget to mention his pre-game fashion and charisma on the field.

Check out 10 insane Cam Newton career plays:

Cam Newton’s Top 10 Insane Career Plays was originally published on wfnz.com

1. 2017- WEEK 14: 62-Yard Run vs Vikings

2. 2016- WEEK 11 : 40-Yard TD PASS vs Saints Panthers block field goal to set up Newton to Ginn 40-yard touchdown

3. 2015- WEEK 16 : 8-Yard Run vs Falcons Cam Newton plows through multiple Falcons on this powerful run

4. 2015- WEEK 14 : 4-Yard Pass vs Falcons Newton threads the needle on touchdown pass to Ed Dickson

5. 2031- WEEK 16 : 56-Yard Run vs Buccaneers Cam runs for a 56-yard run against the Buccaneers

6. 2015 NFC Championship : 12-Yard Run vs Cardinals Cam Newton uses his legs on a 79-yard TD drive in the 3rd quarter versus the Arizona Cardinals.

7. 2015- WEEK 2 : 2-Yard TD Run vs Texans QB Newton flips over the Texans defenders as he leaps into the end zone for a score.

8. 2015- WEEK 6: 26-Yard TD Pass vs Seahawks Newton finds TE Greg Olsen for the game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

9. 2013- WEEK 11 : 14-Yard Run vs Patriots Cam Newton escapes a sack and avoids pressure to make an incredible 14-yard scramble to the New England Patriots’ 49-yard line.