Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

Aaron Spears, a Grammy-nominated drummer who has played with Usher, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and other major pop stars, has passed away at the age of 47.

Several of Spears’ musical peers offered condolences following his death.

“I can’t wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling,” said Ariana Grande with a photo of Spears on her IG Story. “I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed.”

Fellow drummer Questlove of The Roots shared a video of Spears with a heartfelt message.

“The world lost a legend today. Husband, father, producers music director, leader drumgod & just a Cotdamn BEAST in Aaron Spears. You’ve seen Aaron drum prolly 5-10 times in your life if you attend concerts & sometimes without knowing. That’s how much in demand his services were. … Condolences to his wife, family, community and all who loved him and were given joy through his musical contributions. This is devastating … rest in melody brother.”

1. Aaron Spears Source:Getty The D.C. native was nominated for a Grammy in 2004 as a producer for Usher’s multi-platinum album Confessions. Over the years, he would play with several major acts, including Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Lil Wayne, Mary Mary, and countless others. Spears also served as the drummer and musical coordinator for season 3 of Fox’s The Masked Singer.

2. Richard Roundtree, actor Source:Getty The world has lost a true African-American icon. Richard Roundtree, star of the seminal Blaxploitation film Shaft, has passed away. He was 81. Reportedly, Roundtree died on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 24) from pancreatic cancer. The renowned actor’s longtime manager, Patrick McMinn, confirmed his death. “Richard’s work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men in film,” said McMinn in a statement. “The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated.”

3. Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84 Source:Getty Rudolph Isley, the visionary founder of The Isley Brothers, has passed away at the age of 84. He died Wednesday, October 12th in Illinois, and the exact cause of his passing is unknown, as reported by TMZ. An inside source shared with the news outlet that it is believed he suffered a heart attack. Rudolph and his brothers, Ronald, O’Kelly, and Vernon, started singing at a young age at their local church in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio. Thus, formed The Isley Brothers or at the time, The Dixie Hummingbirds.

4. Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson Mandela Source:Getty Zoleka Mandela passed away of cancer Monday evening at the age of 43. The granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela, was surrounded by friends and family in her final moments. She is seen as an inspiration for detailing her cancer treatment and her history of drug addiction. She has raised “awareness about cancer prevention” as well as “breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease”. Zoleka was the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela’s second wife, Winnie and was only 10 when her grandfather was released from prison in 1990 after 27 years in detention. Nelson Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95.

5. Irish Grinstead, 702 singer (pictured in middle) Source:Getty Irish Grinstead of the popular 1990s girl group 702 has died at the age of 43. Grinstead’s sister and 702 groupmate, LeMisha Grinstead, confirmed the news via social media on Saturday, September 16. In a stunning black and white photo of Irish, LeMisha confirmed that her sister died following a “long battle.” She wrote on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace.” LaMisha then added that her talented sister was “as bright as the stars.” READ MORE: Irish Grinstead Of The 90s Group 702 Has Passed Away At Age 43

6. Clarence Avant, Legendary Music Executive Source:Getty Clarence Avant, whose connections and impact in the worlds of music, sports, entertainment and politics deemed him as the “Black Godfather,” has died at the age of 92. As reported by Variety, the music executive peacefully passed away Sunday (Aug. 13) at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not provided at press time. “It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” his children, Nicole and Alexander, and his son-in-law, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

7. Gangsta Boo, 43 Source:Getty Mitchell was the second woman to join Three 6 Mafia in the early ’90s, and after her departure from the group, she continued to record mixtapes and appear on singles from the likes of Gucci Mane, La Chat, and more. When she was fifteen, she contributed to Three 6’s Mystic Stylez album and remained a fixture in Memphis through her untimely passing. Tap To Read More

8. Magoo, Rapper Source:Getty Rapper Magoo, best known for his lighthearted appearances on tracks like “Up Jumps Da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv U,” has passed away. He was 50 years old. R&B star Ginuwine, who worked closely with Timbaland in the 90s, shared his condolences over the passing of Magoo. “Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (August 13). Magoo and Timbo became acquainted long before landing in the public spotlight. The pair became friends in 1989 and, through a shared passion for music, later formed a rap group. While Timbaland saw his star shine through production work with many of the biggest names in music, he remained a partner-in-rhyme with Magoo, and their crew expanded to acts like Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott.

9. DJ Casper ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator Source:Getty DJ Casper, a Chicago native who birthed an international dance craze with the “Cha Cha Slide,” has passed away. He was 58 years old. Born Willie Perry Jr, Casper had been diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016. His time in the limelight began with the “Cha Cha Slides” released in 2000. The record, which was accompanied by a dance, topped music charts in the United States and abroad. Even twenty years later, the track remains a popular song of choice at parties, celebrations, and sporting events.

10. Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist Source:Getty Former 100-meter world champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died at the age of 32, her management company announced Wednesday. Icon Management Inc. statement: “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.” Bowie had a wonderful performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200.

11. Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and civil rights champion Source:Getty Harry Belafonte, a barrier-breaking entertainer and a powerful pillar in the fight for civil rights, has joined the ancestors. Longtime spokesman Ken Sunshine confirmed to the New York Times that Belafonte died in his Manhattan home on Tuesday morning (April 25) of congestive heart failure. He was 96. Born in Harlem to West Indian immigrants on March 1, 1927, Belafonte was arguably the most successful Caribbean-American artist in pop music. His 1956 album, Calypso, topped the Billboard album chart shortly after release and stayed there for 31 weeks. That album is said to be the first to sell a million copies.

12. Otis Redding III, Guitarist Source:Getty Otis Redding III, the youngest son of the iconic soul singer who became a revered musician in his own right, died at the age of 59. His sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, posted a statement on the Facebook page of the family charity, the Otis Redding Foundation: “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga. Otis was 59 years old. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.” Guitarist Otis Redding III, Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59 Read more:

13. Lance Reddick, Actor Source:Getty Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his role in the hit cable crime drama, “The Wire,” has died, according to reports. First reported by TMZ, Reddick was found dead at his home in California on Friday morning. TMZ reported that law enforcement said the death of the 60-year-old “appears to be natural.”

14. Brandon Smiley, 32 Source:Getty Brandon Smiley, the son of radio host and stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, has died. The elder Smiley shared the news via social media but no cause of death was shared. Smiley, 54, shared the news via his Instagram account in a video clip that was captioned “My Son Passed Away” with the post’s caption asking for warm thoughts for Brandon Smiley’s mother and daughter.

15. Willis Reed, NBA Legend Source:Getty Willis Reed, a former 7-time All-Star for the New York Knicks, has passed away. He was 80 years old. Reed was drafted in the second round by the Knicks in the 1964 NBA draft. He was that year’s Rookie of the Year and went to seven straight All-Star games. He also made the All-NBA Team five times. The former center and power forward helped New York win titles in 1970 and 1973, and was the league MVP in the 1969-70 season.