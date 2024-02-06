Listen Live
Black History Month

Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches

Published on February 6, 2024

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Good Friday Service

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The transformation of historic black churches into black megachurches marks a significant change in the landscape of African American religious churches. Historically, the black church has played an important role in the African American community, working as both a place of worship and a center for social and political engagement.

In recent decades, there has been a noticeable movement toward the development and growth of black megachurches. These megachurches are defined by their massive congregations, large facilities, and charismatic leadership. The transformation can be linked to a variety of factors, including developments in societal dynamics, technological advancements, and religious preferences.

Black megachurches frequently use new techniques to engage their communities, such as multimedia presentations, contemporary music, and outreach activities.

This transition shows the black church’s ability to adapt to today’s concerns and preferences while maintaining its historical function as a spiritual place for the African American community.

SOURCE | Outreach 100

Here are 10 of the largest Black megachurches:

The post Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches appeared first on Black America Web.

1. World Overcomers | Durham, North Carolina

Pastor: Andy Thompson

Website: https://worldovercomers.church/

Founded: 2003

Attendance: 15,000

2. Triumph Church | Detroit, Michigan

Pastor: Solomon Kinloch

Website: https://triumphch.org/

Founded: 1920

Attendance: 14,000

3. New Light Christian Center Church | Houston, Texas

Pastor: Irishea Hilliard

Website: https://newlightccc.org/

Founded: 1984

Attendance: 13,500

4. World Changers Church | College Park, Georgia

Pastor: Creflo Dollar

Website: https://worldchangers.org/

Founded: 1986

Attendance: 13,200

5. Christian Cultural Center | Brooklyn, New York

Pastor: A.R. Bernard

Website: https://cccinfo.org/

Founded: 1979

Attendance: 12,800

6. Mount Zion Baptist Church | Nashville, Tennessee

Pastor: Joseph W. Walker III

Website: https://mtzionnashville.org/

Founded: 1866

Attendance: 12,000

7. The Potter’s House | Dallas, Texas

Pastor: T.D. Jakes

Website: https://thepottershouse.org/

Founded: 1996

Attendance: 12,000

8. Word of Faith International Christian Center | Southfield, Michigan

Pastor: Keith Butler

Website: https://wordoffaith.cc/

Founded: 1979

Attendance: 11,000

9. New Direction Christian Church | Memphis, Tennessee

Pastor: Stacy Spencer

Website: https://n2newdirection.org/

Founded: 2001

Attendance: 10,948

10. West Angeles Church of God in Christ | Los Angeles, California

Pastor: Charles Blake II

Website: https://westa.org/

Founded: 1943

Attendance: 10,000

11. Fountain of Praise | Houston, Texas

Pastor: Remus Wright

Website: https://tfop.org/

Founded: 1959

Attendance: 9,000

