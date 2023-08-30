Charlotte High School Ranked Top 10 in Best of North Carolina

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best High Schools rankings in 2023-2024 school year. 17,680 schools out of roughly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia reviewed reveals significant fluctuation across schools, particularly at the top.

The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, climbed to the top of the list, moving up from No. 35. Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, however, came in at No. 10 in North Carolina.

The ranking was based on six factors, college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum and graduation rate.

For state rankings, Highland School of Technology in Gastonia ranked No. 8, Ardrey Kell rated No.10, then follows Community of School of Davidson at No.13, Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw at No. 14 and in Mooresville, Pine Lake Preparatory No.15 within North Carolina scales.

Here are the best public high schools categorized in the Charlotte area: