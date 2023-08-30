Charlotte High School Ranked Top 10 in Best of North Carolina

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best High Schools rankings in 2023-2024 school year. 17,680 schools out of roughly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia reviewed reveals significant fluctuation across schools, particularly at the top.
The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, climbed to the top of the list, moving up from No. 35. Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, however, came in at No. 10 in North Carolina.
The ranking was based on six factors, college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum and graduation rate.
For state rankings, Highland School of Technology in Gastonia ranked No. 8, Ardrey Kell rated No.10, then follows Community of School of Davidson at No.13, Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw at No. 14 and in Mooresville, Pine Lake Preparatory No.15 within North Carolina scales.
Here are the best public high schools categorized in the Charlotte area:
1. Highland School of TechnologySource:Getty
Highland School of Technology is ranked eighth within North Carolina.The total minority enrollment is 36%, and 20% of students are economically disadvantaged. Highland School of Technology is 1 of 15 high schools in the Gaston County Schools.
2. Ardrey Kell High SchoolSource:Getty
Ardrey Kell High School is ranked 10th within North Carolina. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Ardrey Kell High School is 77%. The total minority enrollment is 51%, and 5% of students are economically disadvantaged. Ardrey Kell High School is 1 of 35 high schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
3. Community School of DavidsonSource:Getty
Community School of Davidson is ranked 13th within North Carolina. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Community School of Davidson is 74%. The total minority enrollment is 19%.
4. Marvin Ridge High SchoolSource:Getty
Marvin Ridge High School is ranked 14th within North Carolina. The high school has a total enrollment of 2,032 and a student-teacher ratio of 22:1 with a 99% graduation rate.
5. Pine Lake PreparatorySource:Getty
Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville is ranked 15th within North Carolina. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Pine Lake Preparatory is 78%. The total minority enrollment is
6. Central Academy of Technology and ArtsSource:Getty
Central Academy of Technology and Arts is ranked 17th within North Carolina. The total minority enrollment is 32%, and 6% of students are economically disadvantaged. Central Academy of Technology and Arts is 1 of 13 high schools in the Union County Public Schools.
7. Providence High SchoolSource:Getty
Providence High School is ranked 18th within North Carolina. There is a title enrollment of 2,025 with a graduation rate of 95%. The total minority enrollment is 32%, and 5% of students are economically disadvantaged.
8. William Secondary MontessoriSource:Getty
Williams Secondary Montessori is ranked 19th within North Carolina. The total minority enrollment is 35%, and 7% of students are economically disadvantaged.
9. Lake Norman CharterSource:Getty
Lake Norman Charter is ranked 21st within North Carolina with a 94% graduation rate.
10. Weddington High SchoolSource:Getty
Weddington High School is ranked 23rd within North Carolina. The school has a total enrollment of 1,844 with a 23:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Weddington has a 97% graduation rate and 58.3 college readiness.