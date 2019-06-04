CLOSE
A Gallery Of Reasons Why ‘When They See Us’ Is MUST See TV

Posted June 4, 2019

There’s so much content out there these days that it’s hard to choose which shows are actually worth giving your time and attention to. If you depend on social media to tell you what to watch, you just might miss out on a show that you personally enjoy, all because you’re just following a wave.

However, sometimes, listening to what folks are watching may help you avoid the dreaded scroll through streaming services, reading show descriptions looking for something new to binge on. For example, people on Twitter have been raving about Ava DuVernay‘s Netflix series ‘When They See Us’, which exposes the breakdown of the U.S. criminal justice system during the Central Park Five case.

Already, viewers have had such an emotional response to the show. Folks really feel connected to the story — so much so that a boycott has been started against Linda Fairstein, the Central Park Five prosecutor. #CancelLindaFairstein calls for publishers and booksellers to stop supporting Fairstein, who became a novelist after the controversial case.

@V_Marie3: Can you imagine how many others were wrongfully convicted because of @LindaFairstein . She doesn’t deserve to have any of her books in stores!

@BiggerHas: how did you sleep all those nights, you sent innocent children to prison. Well karma is here for you now. May you suffer and burn in hell.

On top of the fact that it’s a captivating,  true story there are plenty more reasons to check out Ava Duvernay’s brilliant series.

 

1. Jharrel Jerome. That’s It, That’s The Tweet.

2. You Get To See How Blatantly Racist Donald Trump Way Before He Became POTUS

3. It Helps Privileged People To See The Truth Of The Dangers That Come With Being A POC In America

4. It Gives You A Deeper Undestanding Of How The Justice System Has Been Rigged Against POC

5. It Forces You To Learn Your Rights

