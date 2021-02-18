We’ve said it before and we’ll say it once more but Twitter would be a ghost town if it weren’t for the brilliance of the segment known as Black Twitter. On Thursday (Feb. 18), folks on the social media network got the term “We Black” trending and the results are hilarious as expected.
From what we can gather, the trending topic seemingly started after a TikTok video of a man, presumably in the Deep South, having a conversation with his dog while standing in a measurable amount of snow. The dog, clearly chilly, looks at its owner forlornly while the man clowns the pooch for wanting to be a husky. This comes after another TikTok video of a husky seemingly saying “no” to its owner for not wanting to come in from the cold.
At one point, the man, also not comfortable with the cold, yells out to the dog saying “WE BLACK” to illustrate neither of them is built for this kind of weather. The dog swiftly heads back into the warm house behind him as the owner continues to playfully berate his buddy.
You wanted to be a HUSKY 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/lqqW15Pezd
— NIKKI ROSA (@TheNikkiRosa) February 18, 2021
If this was the launching point for the “We Black” trend, it has since grown new legs with some on Twitter highlighting all of the myriad things Black folks do such as knowing the right amount of salt to throw into a dish, to others recognizing the beauty and depth of Black women, and there’s also enough visual representation of the flavor Black people to various forms of media such as television and music among other spaces.
Check out the best “We Black” replies below.
[h/t @oboi.nell]
—
Photo: Getty/@oboi.nell
WE BLACK: Black Twitter Gets “We Black” Trending & The Brilliance Is Evident was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
“We Black” is trending for multiple different posts. Highly recommend checking them out for gems like this one: https://t.co/nIwvn18z0p— Miles (@UnitedLeftist) February 18, 2021
2.
“Can this nigga finish his damn video so we can go back in, DAMN” pic.twitter.com/SasEkgkPmR— BIG BOY (@TheDonRaphael_) February 18, 2021
3.
“THIS NIGGA THOUGHT HE WAS A WOLF” pic.twitter.com/XQVsNy0x9J— Sweet girl💕🇧🇧✨ (@naturallylili) February 18, 2021
4.
Saw we black trending and I’m sitting over here thinking about how amazing it is to a black woman. We’re so powerful. pic.twitter.com/o5TuYWA47x— FOXYLICIOUS🧚🏾♀️🦋🌺👑♌️ (@jordyyy_wordyyy) February 18, 2021
5.
We Black! We Love Southern University! pic.twitter.com/byVvhC3cqN— tavon_mpowered (@Tavon_MPowered) February 18, 2021
6.
7.
we black trending— Slick (@RenegadeR0b0t) February 18, 2021
you're gotdamn right, we black pic.twitter.com/o66vv4rZSC
8.
We Black pic.twitter.com/KpVTPgx830— O'BidenButterfly (@wilder_p) February 18, 2021
9.
It’s black history month and “we black” is trending. I see you black Twitter. pic.twitter.com/uugQ6NtxUg— Black Lives Matter 860 (@blm860) February 18, 2021
10.
Waking up to "We Black" trending:— Jason E. Dunlap, SFC (Ret.), USIC (@Red_eyedjedi) February 18, 2021
✊🏾
\ 😤
|
/ \ pic.twitter.com/qKzfBSuCKO
11.
Mine def know we black cause when it’s cold I give them the pep talk 😭🤣 “look it’s too damn cold to be out here playing and taking a long time! Get out here, go to the bathroom, and get back in this house! Don’t make me repeat myself when we get out here!” pic.twitter.com/jxatIVmtmV— ☿️ The Magician ☤ (@MercuryVibes_) February 18, 2021
12.
Waking up to We black got me bumping James Brown as I get ready teach my black and brown students. Say it LOUD! WE BLACK and WE PROUD! Happy Black History Month!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/JNVqwQ0rJl— Akiya... (@Honey5Goddess) February 18, 2021
13.
WE BLACK✊🏾 & WE PROUD👊🏾 AF pic.twitter.com/Eleu0FYRtB— Stoned🌬Misthios🍻 (@LastBigDickJedi) February 18, 2021
14.
🗣 We Black pic.twitter.com/d6cF2Q3MuC— yveOfDisruption ♓️. (@YveSmythe) February 18, 2021
15.
"We black" trending during Black History Month as it should pic.twitter.com/Aw1ISiVmge— Prosylene (@DjSpaSy) February 18, 2021
16.
“We Black” is trending pic.twitter.com/Ggv0X99U1T— ✨𝑠ℎ𝑒𝑎 𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑏𝑎𝑏𝑦✨ (@Gosha_657) February 18, 2021
17.
“We Black” treading in the US, on this black history month. Ikdr pic.twitter.com/rqpPPN4C60— Shan (@twenty20some) February 18, 2021