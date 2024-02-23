21 Pictures Of Black Women In Red, Just Because

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most enticing visions in this world is seeing Black women in red clothing. The color, associated with love, power, passion, and sexiness, seems to take on new life the moment we engulf it with our melanin.

Red is the most alluring hue in the color wheel, invoking a wide range of emotions from love to anger. But when worn, it highlights the power of attention-grabbing shade. Because of its link to passion and sexuality, women who wore red nails or lipstick were often considered whores. As society continued to evolve, so did the perception of women who proudly rocked the color on their nails, lips, hair, and beyond. Now, red is the classic go-to tone that exudes power, dominance, and radiance.

Black women rock the hell out of the vibrant hue year-round, but during February, we see an influx of red and pink because of Valentine’s Day. Beyonce showed off her Love Day ensemble in a monochrome look, which included a custom Marc Jacobs top and skirt, partnered with a floor-length Avellano coat and a red cowboy hat.

Her good friend and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland followed suit in a custom red faux leather crop top and matching joggers by AS by DF, partnered with a custom faux fun coat by Daniel’s Leather.

A Black woman’s superpowers become activated when she wears red. The color represents everything embedded in our blood, from our unwavering passion to our unlimited sex appeal. Red on melanated skin is a life-long partnership that needs to be celebrated. If you need proof, keep on reading. Here are 19 additional examples of Black women slaying in red.

Black Women In Red

