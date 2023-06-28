Even though the music is what initially made us love them, a lot of hitmakers throughout the span of history have also made a name for themselves with an innate sense of style. From Jay-Z and Diddy adapting their street smarts into streetwear with Rocawear and Sean John, respectively, to late R&B queen Aaliyah helping Tommy Hilfiger to launch its womenswear line in the ’90s, many of our favorite acts who’ve occupied the Billboard charts at one point have also proven to be, as A$AP Rocky once referred to his oh-so-fly baby momma Rihanna, fashion killas personified.

The latest music act who brought truth to that theory was seasoned mogul Pharrell Williams with his debut as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s during its Paris Fashion Week presentation (June 20). It goes without saying, but the luxury label couldn’t have chosen a fresher candidate — sorry, Ye!





Seeing a musician like Skateboard P rise in the ranks of a fashion house with the prestige of LV is a feat that’s definitely been a long time coming. However, the “Happy” hitmaker isn’t the first in his field to possess that sort of fashion prowess. As stated previously, there are many examples of artists who came before him and went as far as to make fashion statements that will forever be synonymous with their brand. Whether a pair of prominent sunglasses, a defining headpiece or one very famous glove worn by the undisputed King Of Pop himself, some staples will simply always be associated with the musician who initially rocked it.

Keeping our Black Music Month celebration going strong until the very end, take a look at 15 iconic hitmakers who made equally as big of a fashion statement as they did with their music:

15 Most Defining Fashion Statements In Black Music History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com