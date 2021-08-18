10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

Kandi Burruss has supplied the culture with 30 years of great music, snarky one-liners, prosperous businesses, and unforgettable hairstyles. The singer made her notable come up during a time in the 90’s where elaborate updo’s, pin-straight doobies with the tight curls on the end, and short pixie haircuts was the staple girl-next-door look. Since then, her style has transcended to a level that makes her one of those fun celebrities you love to watch for hair inspiration.
When Kandi steps out on the Hollywood scene, she fully commits to her looks. From head to toe, there’s no ensemble or hairstyle that she isn’t willing to try. Over the years, she’s given us an array of stylish do’s worth recreating for yourself. From her iconic short red cut in her debut season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, to her Hollywood glam look at the Pre-Grammy’s Gala, Kandi is the ultimate hair chameleon.
It’s in a Black woman’s DNA to switch up her hair and wear each style proudly. Our favorite Georgia peach got the assignment, and she executes it each and every opportunity she gets. Although it was difficult to narrow down the best Kandi Burruss hairstyles to just 10, we were up for the challenge. Check out 10 times she showed her hair chameleon superpowers.
1. Xscape Live In ConcertSource:Getty
In September of 1994 singers Tamika Scott, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott of Xscape posed for photos backstage at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The group accurately embodied the 90’s in their oversized outfits clad with doobies and bandanas. Back then, Tamika rocked a short haircut while her bandmates kept their shoulder-length tresses in a fresh silk press.
2. Kandi Burruss for a Real Housewives of Atlanta Promo ShotSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss switched gears from music to on-air personality when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. While on the show, she experimented with a variety of hairstyles. During her first season, Kandi’s signature look was a short, honey blonde cut that was lightly feathered in the front. She eventually traded that color in for a rich red hue.
3. Kandi at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 ReunionSource:Getty
During the taping of any reunion show, the women are known to pull out all the stops. Atlanta is no different – in fact, their season has a reputation for going above and beyond when it comes to style. On season 11 of the Housewives reunion show, Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Shamari Devoe gave high fashion and glamor as the deep dived into all their drama.
Kandi’s bangs and ponytail combo perfectly accentuated her gold gown. The style framed her face in a way that highlighted her neck, shoulders and chest area.
4. Kandi Burruss Visits SiriusXMSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss payed a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 5, 2018 in New York City. The singer, songwriter, TV personality, and entrepreneur kept is cute and simple in a blunt, chin-length bob. While Kandi usually shows off a little color, this all black style made her smokey eye makeup pop.
5. Kandi Burruss at the Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told”Source:Getty
Kandi Burruss attended the premiere Of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. This time around, she added a few inches and a hit of color to her shoulder-length bob.
6. Kandi at the 2019 E! People’s Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss made an appearance at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar. Decked out in a white off-the-shoulder mini dress, and a chic crimped bob, Kandi lit up the red carpet.
7. Kandi at the Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks GameSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss attended the Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on March 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The actress traded in her usual wigs and weaves for this beautifully braided updo.
8. Kandi at the Pre-Grammy GalaSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss arrived to the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. For this event, Kandi opted for an old Hollywood glamour look by styling her hair in loose curls that cascaded down one shoulder.
9. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 ReunionSource:Getty
Now this is how you sit perched, baby! Kandi Burruss received the assignment and she delivered! During season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Kandi fully committed to the dungeon-themed show.
The Chi actress wore her hair in a vintage updo reminiscent of pinup girl. Clad in latex, chokers, and bold red lips, Kandi proves she is in fact the queen of the dungeon.
10. Kandi Burruss’ Private Birthday DinnerSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss attended her private birthday party at STK on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hard to believe the singer was celebrating her 45th year on earth. She kept it light and simple with hair the fell right below her shoulders. Her honey blonde highlights complimented her rich, glowing melanin.