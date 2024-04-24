105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Even 24 hours later, it may not still feel real that the Carolina Hurricanes erased a 3-0 deficit against the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that’s exactly what happened on Monday night, as Carolina took a 2-0 series lead. The win helped the team protect home ice, and in the process, became the first time since 2006 when they won the Stanley Cup, that they erased a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. What the comeback win even more impressive is that it was done with an unusual line, one that didn’t get much run in the postseason, making it easier for Canes fans to believe that this is the year for them to break through in the Eastern Conference, and return to the Stanley Cup Final, which is the expectation, as they entered the season the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and they entered the postseason the favorite as well.

After the historic win, the Wes & Walker Show had to talk about it with someone who was on hand to see it, and they turned to Walt Ruff, lead writer for the Hurricanes website, Ruff explained how the comeback win happened, what the environment was like inside PNC arena, and what this means for the series as it shifts to New York later this week.

You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show, every day from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Walt Ruff Recaps Hurricanes Historic Comeback Win was originally published on wfnz.com