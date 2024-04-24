Listen Live
Local

Charlotte High School Students Surprised by Rapper DaBaby

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Rapper DaBaby, a native of Charlotte, made a surprise appearance at Garinger High School on Monday afternoon, delighting students with a performance ahead of his upcoming show at the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown next month.

During his visit, Garinger Principal LeDuan Pratt announced that 50 students who showed academic improvement will receive complimentary three-day tickets to the music festival. Bob Durkin, a festival organizer, presented the school with a $10,000 donation for its music program. Representatives from the Lovin’ Life Music Festival expressed their aim to nurture future performers who will one day grace stages nationwide.

DaBaby, also known as Jonathan Kirk, has a history of giving back to his hometown community, including his annual “Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway” event held in recent holiday seasons.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina rapper

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

iHeart Powerhouse 105.1
Local

Charlotte High School Students Surprised by Rapper DaBaby

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN-HARRIS
Local

VP Harris Is Coming Back To Charlotte

Entertainment

We Got Your Back: Over 800 Black Actors Sign Open Letter In Support of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close