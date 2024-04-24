Listen Live
NCHP Reveals Mustangs As New Generation of Patrol Vehicles

Published on April 24, 2024

Last week, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol introduced its latest fleet addition: 2024 Mustangs.

According to WBTV, a spokesperson said that the new addition will broaden the equipment and resources for state troopers.

Mustangs have a history with the patrol family since the 80’s and 90’s.

Troopers revealed plans to deploy 25 of these newly marked vehicles on interstates throughout North Carolina in the upcoming months. Officials noted that the cost of these cars is in line with other vehicles currently utilized within the fleet.

Read the story here

NCHP Reveals Mustangs As New Generation of Patrol Vehicles

