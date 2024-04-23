Listen Live
Aircraft Safely Returns To CLT Following Emergency Landing

Published on April 23, 2024

Airplane of American Airlines aircraft being pushed back to runway

An emergency landing occurred at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Monday, as confirmed by airport authorities. An American Airlines flight successfully landed following the issuance of an alert.

According to WBTV, officials at CLT informed us that the alert was subsequently canceled, and fire and medical personnel were summoned to conduct an investigation.

Passengers were transported back to the terminal via bus. We have reached out to American Airlines for further details.

