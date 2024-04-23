April Is Stress Awareness Month

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In recognition of Stress Awareness Month this April, communities worldwide are focusing on mental health and well-being. Organizations and individuals are raising awareness about the importance of managing stress through various activities such as meditation, yoga, and counseling. Amidst the challenges of modern life, this month serves as a reminder to prioritize self-care and seek support when needed. Stress Awareness Month encourages open conversations about mental health and offers resources to help individuals lead healthier, more balanced lives.