HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

Benedict College senior Asanti Price has had his fair share of stops along the way in his basketball journey. But the final stop in his college career will be in Phoenix, Arizona on April 7 at the HBCU All-Star game.

After bouncing around different high schools, it seemed that Georgia Tech would be the one and only college home for Price.

The South Carolina native was the No. 11 ranked player in the state and a three-star recruit coming out of W.J. Keenan High School. He turned down several offers from programs including Xavier and Kansas State to play for the Jackets. But it would only last one year and Price ended up at Barton Community College.

He would return to Division I basketball after landing at North Carolina Central his junior year before ultimately finishing his career for Benedict.

Price was the second leading scorer for the Tigers this season, averaging 14 points a game. He led the team in steals averaging 1.48 per game. Although the Tigers came up short in the SIAC Tournament versus eventual champions Clark Atlanta, Benedict still managed a berth in this year’s NCAA Division II Tournament.

The college journey will come to an end on April 7 when Price competes with and against 23 other of the best seniors in black college basketball.

The HBCU All-Star game features 24 seniors who play for HBCU schools and will be played at Grand Canyon University on Sunday, April 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game airs live on both CBS and Paramount Plus.

TEAM RICK MAHORN (MEAC, SIAC, INDEPENDENTS ALL-STARS)

1. Fred Cleveland Jr, North Carolina Central University (MEAC) PG 5’9

2. Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (SIAC) PG 6’2

3. Raquan Brown, South Carolina State University (MEAC) SG 6’3

4. Ja’Darius Harris, North Carolina Central University (MEAC) SG 6’3

5. Christian Brown, Tennessee State University (INDEP) SG 6’6

6. Allen Betrand, Norfolk State University (MEAC) SG 6’5

7. Asanti Price, Benedict College (SIAC) SG 6’5

8. Christian Wells, LeMoyne-Owen College (SIAC) SF 6’5

9. Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Hampton University (INDEP) SF 6’6

10. Seth Towns, Howard University (MEAC) SF/PF 6’9

11. Jordan Simpson, Albany State University (SIAC) PF/C 6’9

12. Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State University (INDEP) C 6’11

Coaches: Levelle Moton – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at North Carolina Central University; Alfred Jordan – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Clark Atlanta University

TEAM BEN WALLACE (SWAC & CIAA HBCU ALL-STARS)

1. PJ Henry, Texas Southern University (SWAC) PG 5’10

2. Dhashon Dyson, Bethune-Cookman University (SWAC) CG 6’1

3. Brandon Davis, Southern University (SWAC) CG 6’1

4. Rashad Williams, Univ. Arkansas at Pine Bluff (SWAC) SG 6’2

5. Tra’Michael Moton, Grambling State University (SWAC) SG 6’2

6. Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (CIAA) SF 6’4

7. Tre Richardson, Elizabeth City State University (CIAA) SF 6’4

8. Charles Smith, Prairie View A&M University (SWAC) SG 6’5

9. Rayquan Brown, Mississippi Valley State University (SWAC) SG 6’6

10. Jordan O’Neal, Jackson State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

11. Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

12. Jourdan Smith, Grambling State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

Coaches: Johnny Jones, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Texas Southern University; Jason Armstrong, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Lincoln University (PA)

2024 HBCU ALL-STARS HONOREES

HBCU ALL-STARS JOHN MCLENDON NCAA DIVISION I NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Donte’ Jackson – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Grambling State University

HBCU ALL-STARS ART MCAFEE NCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Alfred Jordan – Head Men’s Basketball Coach Clark Atlanta University

HBCU ALL-STARS SAM JONES NCAA DIVISION I NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Fred Cleveland Jr. – North Carolina Central University

HBCU ALL-STARS EARL “THE PEARL” MONROE NCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chris Martin – Clark Atlanta University

