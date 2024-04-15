Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella

Coachella 2024 kicked off this past weekend with some of our favorite celebrities.

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Coachella 2024 kicked off this past weekend with some of our favorite celebrities in the mix. Teyana Taylor, Halle and Chole Bailey, and Karrueche Tran were all on the scene and decked out in festival-approved threads.

Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

This weekend, Indio, California, was the place to be as Coachella burst into life. The air was electric with the anticipation of music, fashion, and everything in between. The stars and the public alike flocked to the festival, eager to be part of the excitement. As musical performers like Victoria Monet, Jhene Aiko, and Doja Cat set the stage on fire, the streets were ablaze with the energy and fashion of other artists.

Stylish Celebrities at Coachella

Teyana Taylor blessed the festival in all her stylish glory, rocking a grunge denim look covered by a sheer dress. She complemented her festival look with denim boots and a white cowgirl hat worn atop a red bandana.

Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Halle Bailey looked stunning in an iridescent halter top paired with thigh-length denim shorts. She sported her gorgeous locs in a bob hairstyle and accessorized her look with drop earrings and dainty bracelets.

Celebrity Sightings In Indio - April 12, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Meanwhile, on stage, Halle’s sister Chole gave it all she had in a custom purple Mark Fast look that accentuated every curve the singer possesses. Bailey topped her stage costume off with bold, artsy earrings and matching lace-up heels. She wore her hair pulled back in a textured ponytail.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Karrueche Tran brought the fun, festival vibes in a sleeveless, white sweater dress that she paired with cream-colored cowgirl boots. The socialite kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a drop necklace and pink sunglasses. Her short hairdo was laid as usual.

Celebrity Sightings In Indio - April 12, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We can’t wait to see what the celebs don at Coachella next week! Stay tuned!

DON’T MISS…

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

Teyana Taylor Dropped A Fire New Hair Do – And We Are Obsessed

Halle Bailey And Halle Berry Link Up For A Long Overdue Photo Op

Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella

Pop Culture

Usher Is The Epitome of Suave On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine’s Sexiest Men Of The Moment Issue

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

San Diego International Airport
Local

Charlotte Airport Evacuates Plane Due to Detected Odor

Entertainment

Kate Middleton Announces She’s Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Controversial Absence

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close