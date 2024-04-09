Listen Live
The Hornets Foundation Grants $100,000 to John Crosland School

Published on April 9, 2024

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Bobcats

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Today, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation revealed that it has awarded its annual $100,000 Education Grant to the John Crosland School, Charlotte’s pioneering institution dedicated to students with learning differences. The grant aims to establish a STEAM Lab for students of all abilities, aligning with the Foundation’s commitment to promoting creative thinking and cultivating a passion for learning.

Per WCCB, the newly funded STEAM Lab at the John Crosland School will feature an array of resources including computers, 3D printers, microscopes, science and craft workstations, and a Lego table. To commemorate this generous contribution, Hornets forward Leaky Black, along with representatives from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, paid a visit to the school today to participate in a class held in the newly established STEAM Lab.

Established in 1978 and formerly known as Dore Academy, the John Crosland School has been a cornerstone in the education and development of over 3,500 students. Over the past two years, the school boasts a remarkable achievement: one hundred percent of its graduating seniors have received college acceptances, underscoring the institution’s innovative and effective educational approach.

Read the full story here

