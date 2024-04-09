Listen Live
Small Plane Strikes Two Vehicles During Emergency Landing

Published on April 9, 2024

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A single-engine Lancair 360 aircraft, piloted by the only occupant, made an emergency landing on a highway near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford, North Carolina, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday due to engine issues, as reported by authorities. No injuries were reported in the incident, says WCCB.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane, which had departed from Lynchburg, Virginia, and was bound for Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, encountered engine problems mid-flight. The FAA will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Upon landing on U.S. Route 1, the aircraft made contact with two SUVs; however, only one vehicle sustained minor damage, and there were no injuries, confirmed Chief Robert Shi of the Moncure Fire Department in a statement issued on Friday.

Chief Shi further elaborated that the pilot cited a prop failure leading to engine failure, necessitating the emergency landing. Due to the malfunction, the plane’s landing gear was not deployed, resulting in a belly landing.

