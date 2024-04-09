Listen Live
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
The Mint Museum...

Source: John Greim / Getty

The Mint Museum has announced that starting May 1, children in grades K-12 will enjoy complimentary admission to both museum locations for an entire year when accompanied by a paying adult. Additionally, college students enrolled in visual and performing arts programs will also receive free access during this period.

According to WCCB, this unprecedented opportunity for students is made possible through the generous support of Mint Board of Trustees Member Charlotte Wickham. Wickham, in partnership with Charlotte Ballet Dancer Humberto Ramazzina, spearheaded efforts that raised over $425,000 during the Charlotte Ballet’s 2024 Dancing with the Stars Gala on March 2. Their remarkable endeavors earned them the People’s Choice Award for top vote-getter. Approximately $180,000 of the proceeds will be designated to bolster student access at The Mint Museum, with the remainder benefiting Charlotte Ballet.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local museum North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

San Diego International Airport
Local

Charlotte Airport Evacuates Plane Due to Detected Odor

Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Free Agent Clowney Agrees To Terms With The Panthers

Lotto ticket scratch off
Local

Gastonia Man Wins Big From Scratch-Off

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close