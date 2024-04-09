The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

The Mint Museum has announced that starting May 1, children in grades K-12 will enjoy complimentary admission to both museum locations for an entire year when accompanied by a paying adult. Additionally, college students enrolled in visual and performing arts programs will also receive free access during this period.
According to WCCB, this unprecedented opportunity for students is made possible through the generous support of Mint Board of Trustees Member Charlotte Wickham. Wickham, in partnership with Charlotte Ballet Dancer Humberto Ramazzina, spearheaded efforts that raised over $425,000 during the Charlotte Ballet’s 2024 Dancing with the Stars Gala on March 2. Their remarkable endeavors earned them the People’s Choice Award for top vote-getter. Approximately $180,000 of the proceeds will be designated to bolster student access at The Mint Museum, with the remainder benefiting Charlotte Ballet.
