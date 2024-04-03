Listen Live
NCDHHS Reports Rise in Mpox Cases Across North Carolina

Published on April 3, 2024

Mpox

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a statewide surge in mpox cases. Over the last six months, 45 cases have been identified across 12 counties in North Carolina.

According to WCCB, the national mpox outbreak commenced in late May 2022 and reached its peak from July to August of that year. North Carolina reported a total of 703 cases during that period, with only nine cases recorded in 2023.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, primarily spreads through prolonged close contact, typically skin-to-skin, often during sexual activity. The virus is transmitted through associated rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. While mpox infections can affect anyone, the majority of cases have been observed among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men.

Fortunately, there exists a safe and effective vaccine that significantly reduces the risk of mpox infection, hospitalization, and mortality. Individuals who are fully vaccinated with two doses need not receive additional mpox vaccine doses.

