NCDHHS Reports Rise in Mpox Cases Across North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a statewide surge in mpox cases. Over the last six months, 45 cases have been identified across 12 counties in North Carolina.
According to WCCB, the national mpox outbreak commenced in late May 2022 and reached its peak from July to August of that year. North Carolina reported a total of 703 cases during that period, with only nine cases recorded in 2023.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, primarily spreads through prolonged close contact, typically skin-to-skin, often during sexual activity. The virus is transmitted through associated rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. While mpox infections can affect anyone, the majority of cases have been observed among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men.
Fortunately, there exists a safe and effective vaccine that significantly reduces the risk of mpox infection, hospitalization, and mortality. Individuals who are fully vaccinated with two doses need not receive additional mpox vaccine doses.
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami
-
Diddy’s Lawyer Releases Statement Calling Home Raids A “Witch Hunt,” Alleged Drug Mule Arrested In Miami
-
Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?
-
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together