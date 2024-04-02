Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

Nick Cannon recently sparked controversy by hosting Dr. Umar Ifatunde Johnson, a Pan-Africanist, on his show “Counsel Culture” for three consecutive weeks. The latest episode tackled the sensitive topic of interracial dating, a subject close to Cannon as he has children with multiple women, most of whom are non-Black.

Dr. Umar, known for his work with young Black children and issues of colorism, raised concerns about the potential impact of Cannon’s dating choices on his dark-skinned daughter, Onyx Ice Cole. Umar pointed out that successful Black men marrying outside their race can be seen as a slight to Black women and may affect the self-esteem of dark-skinned girls.

He stressed the importance of Cannon addressing colorism with his children and their mothers to ensure Onyx feels proud of her Blackness. Umar emphasized the need for deep conversations about the significance of skin tone and the importance of embracing one’s heritage.

During the discussion, Cannon attributed his preference for non-Black women to his mother’s influence, describing her as a “light-skinned mixed race woman.” He mentioned that his mother’s appearance, resembling his ex-wife Mariah Carey, may have shaped his dating choices. However, Umar challenged Cannon to consider how this preference might impact his daughter’s perception of her own Blackness.

The conversation shed light on complex issues of identity, colorism, and parental responsibility in navigating interracial dynamics within families.

