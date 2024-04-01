Listen Live
Local

NC State’s Cinderella Journey Continues

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
NC State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

In a stunning upset, the NC State Wolfpack triumphed over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite 8, securing their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix. This marks the Wolfpack’s first Final Four appearance since their victorious 1983 campaign under the leadership of head coach Jim Valvano. DJ Burns Jr., the team’s powerhouse, dominated the court with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

WVTV says, despite a sluggish start, with a field goal percentage of just 26.47% in the first half, NC State surged in the second half, boasting an impressive 73% shooting rate. Guard DJ Horne also contributed significantly, netting 20 points for the Wolfpack. Now, NC State sets its sights on a showdown with top-seeded Purdue, vying for a shot at the National Championship.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

basketball NCAA

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

NC State v Duke
Local

NC State’s Cinderella Journey Continues

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Entertainment

50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s rape allegations after trolling her for being named in Diddy’s lawsuit

Entertainment

Diddy Sells All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close