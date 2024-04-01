NC State’s Cinderella Journey Continues

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In a stunning upset, the NC State Wolfpack triumphed over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite 8, securing their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix. This marks the Wolfpack’s first Final Four appearance since their victorious 1983 campaign under the leadership of head coach Jim Valvano. DJ Burns Jr., the team’s powerhouse, dominated the court with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

WVTV says, despite a sluggish start, with a field goal percentage of just 26.47% in the first half, NC State surged in the second half, boasting an impressive 73% shooting rate. Guard DJ Horne also contributed significantly, netting 20 points for the Wolfpack. Now, NC State sets its sights on a showdown with top-seeded Purdue, vying for a shot at the National Championship.

