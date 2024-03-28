Listen Live
Cardi B Supports And Celebrates Kollin Carter At THR’s Power Stylists Dinner

The dynamic duo strikes again.

Published on March 28, 2024

Cardi B Kollin Carter at THR Power Stylists Presented By Instagram - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Cardi B and Kollin Carter show the power of a dynamic styling duo. The two have created fashion magic together, from red carpet events to music video costumes. His talent for understanding a woman’s body and draping them in well-tailored, vivacious garments earned him a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Fashion Stylists of 2024.

The publication hosted THR Power Stylists at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California, honoring the stylists who made the list alongside the talent that has become their muse.

Cardi B Kollin Carter at THR Power Stylists Presented By Instagram - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The two, who wore all black on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylist issue, mimicked the theme at the dinner, with Cardi in a black gown that featured a crisscross neckline with cutouts on the torso and a thigh-high slit up the front. Carter kept is chic and dapper in a black suit partnered with a turtleneck.

THR Power Stylists Presented By Instagram - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The event brought out top stylists in the industry, who have single-handedly transformed the way most celebrities are seen through the eyes of fashion. Demi Moore posed with Carter, Cardi and Kollin Carter, Cardi B, Demi Moore, and Brad Goreski, who was also named on THR’s list of top stylists.

THR Power Stylists Presented By Instagram - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Another dynamic duo, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the masterminds behind celebrities like Coleman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Regina King, and more, showed off their Power Stylists cover.

Behind every A-list celebrity is the stylist who turned them into a red carpet fixture. A strong team that can pull together hair, makeup, and top-notch looks creates the formula for a successful Hollywood career. Congrats to the talent that made THR list!

Cardi B Supports And Celebrates Kollin Carter At THR’s Power Stylists Dinner  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

