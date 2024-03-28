Charlotte Airport Evacuates Plane Due to Detected Odor

Officials at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport confirmed the evacuation of passengers from an airplane on Wednesday night following the detection of a strong odor.
According to a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines, Flight 1759 was evacuated as a precautionary measure, with no visible signs of smoke or fire reported within the aircraft.
WBTV states, passengers were safely removed from the plane via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Emergency services, including fire trucks and ambulances, were present at the scene. A WBTV crew observed one individual on a stretcher inside the airport, reportedly suffering minor injuries from a fall. The individual was subsequently transported to the hospital.
A total of 226 passengers were onboard the aircraft, which was bound for Orlando from Charlotte.
The Frontier Airlines spokesperson expressed apologies to passengers and assured them of reaccommodation on alternative flights.
