Lancaster County Emerges as the Fastest-Growing County

Lancaster County, particularly Indian Land, is experiencing unprecedented growth, earning it comparisons to the bustling Ballantyne area. Census data from 2020 to 2023 reveals a staggering 12.7% surge in population, with numbers soaring from 96,011 to 108,215 residents. According to WCCB, this exponential growth surpasses that of any other county in the Charlotte region.
As the county administrator, Dennis Marstall shoulders the responsibility of managing and anticipating this rapid expansion. However, the surge in population presents its own set of challenges, including congested roads and overcrowded schools. With the construction of subdivisions boasting over a thousand homes, Lancaster County anticipates a further 25% increase in population over the next 15 years.
