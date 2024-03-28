Listen Live
Local

North Carolina Nets Nearly $200 Million in Bets First Week

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Analysis and online sports betting on mobile devices on mat

Source: Davizro / Getty

North Carolina’s recent launch of statewide sports wagering accessible via smartphones and desktops has experienced a robust initiation, according to a state lottery official speaking on Wednesday. The surge in activity is attributed in part to heightened betting interest in college basketball, particularly during the apex of the season.

During a meeting of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, preliminary financial figures for the inaugural day and week of sports wagering were presented. As per last June’s sports wagering law, the commission is tasked with licensing operators and suppliers and establishing regulatory frameworks.

Per WCCB, eight interactive sports wagering operators commenced operations at noon on March 11, just before the start of the men’s Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament. The week concluded shortly after the release of brackets for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.

On March 11 alone, wagers surpassed $23.9 million, with nearly $12.4 million attributed to “promotional wagers” incentivizing new customers. Bettors received $12.2 million in winnings within the initial 12 hours, according to data shared during the commission meeting.

Throughout the first week, wagering volume exceeded $198.1 million, with approximately $141.6 million paid out in winnings. The “gross wagering revenue,” upon which the state will levy an 18% tax, reached approximately $42.7 million.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

sports

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Analysis and online sports betting on mobile devices on mat
Local

North Carolina Nets Nearly $200 Million in Bets First Week

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close